Under the Radar: Bronston

Edinburgh four-piece Bronston burst on to the scene in February with a sell-out launch gig for their debut single, I Feel Safe. The track garnered respectable feedback at the public listening session during our music industry conference Wide Days, with veteran producer Youth giving it an emphatic thumbs-up.

Since then the band have developed a sound which incorporates funky bass, heavy guitars and some anthemic grunge vocals which occasionally stray into emo territory. I Feel Safe’s follow-up Where Can I Hide? continues in this musical vein, and a launch night to celebrate its release takes place at Glasgow’s Nice’n’Sleazy tomorrow, followed by a Perth show on Wednesday. The band resume live activities at the end of next month supporting Losing Ground in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dunfermline.

