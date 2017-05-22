Under the Radar: Breakfast Muff

Glasgow punk trio Breakfast Muff are Eilidh McMillan, Simone Wilson and Cal Donnelly, and they are setting the blogosphere alight with their effervescent live shows. Formed in 2014, their third album Eurgh! is out via Amour Foo on 7 July.

The trio create ferocious three-minute songs, bursting with anger, passion and joy. All members share guitar, bass and drumming duties, switching between songs, and their lyrics explore sexuality, feminism, bullying and more. Upcoming live dates in Glasgow include 9 June at The Old Hairdressers, 10 June at the Kinning Park Complex (as part of a Girls Rock Glasgow Fundraiser) and 10 July at Stereo. Listen to singles Baby Boomers / R U A Feminist taken from their new album at https://breakfastmuff.bandcamp.com/album/babyboomers-r-u-a-feminist

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars

www.borntobewide.co.uk

Under The Radar is in association with Knockengorroch World Ceilidh Festival in the hills, 25-28 May, featuring Max Romeo, RURA, Molotov Jukebox, Mouse Outfit, Mungo’s Hi Fi and many more Scottish and international acts. www.knockengorroch.org.uk