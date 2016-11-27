Under the Radar: BooHooHoo

BooHooHoo have been making waves on the Glasgow scene for several months now, hitting the mark with an explosive blend of 80s pop, funky guitar and an occasional burst of disco.

Since playing King Tut’s Summer Nights, the four-piece have been busy in the studio, with Prides’ Lewis Gardiner working his mix magic on the band’s debut EP, fittingly titled DebutHooHoo.

Due to get a live launch at Nice’n’Sleazy in Glasgow on Wednesday, it is officially released on Last Night In Glasgow Records on Friday. Catering for the collector, the label has created a limited edition USB bracelet containing the tracks Now Is The Season, Dreams Tonight and Mould Me. The latter comes with a promo video which premiered this month and can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gBsiHIbWD8

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry events and seminars Born To Be Wide. Their next event is the Off The Record youth day in Dumfries on Saturday, targeting 14 to 25-year-olds interested in working in music. www.offtherecord.me

*Musicians Union – Behind Every Musician. To find out more about the benefits of joining visit www.musiciansunion.org.uk/Join