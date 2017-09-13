Under the Radar: Ashton Lane

Ashton Lane are a modern Americana/country act based in Glasgow. The creative force at the core is husband and wife duo Esther and Tim O’Connor, with co-writer and producer Graeme Duffin completing the line-up. They have a talent for penning catchy, radio-friendly country hits, and have had an impressive year, touring throughout Europe, performing at the Isle of Wight Festival, Millport Country Festival and Fynefest. They were also nominated for Best Duo and Best Song at the British Country Music Awards and enjoyed airplay on BBC Radio 2.

The duo have released seven albums to date, with new single Breathe You In out on 27 October (pre-order from Friday), ahead of tour dates in the UK, Austria and Germany from October to December. Listen to Breathe You In at http://bit.ly/AshtonLane-SoS and visit www.ashtonlaneofficial.com/tour.

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

*Under the Radar is in association with Off Axis, a touring and gig swapping network enabling artists to play successful shows in 75 UK towns and cities. Off Axis’s first monthly Glasgow showcase is on Friday at The Poetry Club, SWG3, featuring Ace City Racers. Register at https://whatisoffaxis.com