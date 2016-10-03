Under the Radar: Ali Robertson

Originally from Fife, 20-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Robertson impressed us recently at his debut headline gig in Glasgow.
Despite being a relative newcomer to the live music scene, he has already generated a considerable buzz and has teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Dave Donaldson and Write Club Music. Singles Something About Your Love, Crazy and his latest release Closer have clocked up more than 250,000 plays on Spotify, attracted radio support in the UK from BBC Radio Scotland and Amazing Radio and airplay in the US on the KCRW station in California. Robertson has a knack for writing slick, superbly produced pop gems and we predict it’s only a matter of time before he achieves commercial success. You can see him live at Glasgow’s St Luke’s on 12 October supporting Jones. Listen at https://soundcloud.com/alirobertsonmusic