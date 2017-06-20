Under the Radar: Alex Maxwell

Hailing from Dumfries, Alex Maxwell first came to our attention at our Wide Days conference, where he was one of only a handful of artists to receive positive feedback about his music on our “A&R You Brave Enough” session.

He has performed local festivals such as Eden and Electric Fields and featured in various blogs. Maxwell’s debut single The Want Comes In Waves, also the title of his debut EP, has a clear Frightened Rabbit influence (no bad thing) and features Lissa Robertson enabling sweet girl/boy vocal harmonies. Scotland on Sunday readers can watch the video exclusively at https://youtu.be/NtLIzbQ7FWs. Live dates include 1 July at Kelburn Garden Party, 20 July at The Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh, 28 July at Mugstock Festival (full band set) and 9 September at The Live Lounge in Dumfries. For more information see www.alex-maxwell.com

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars

www.borntobewide.co.uk

*Under the Radar in association with the Electric Fields Festival, which returns to Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries & Galloway this September. Headline acts Frightened Rabbit and Dizzee Rascal are joined by Band Of Horses, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Glass Animals, Arab Strap, Kate Tempest and many more. www.electricfieldsfestival.com