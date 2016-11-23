Travis and Del Amitri to release charity Christmas single

Two of the most popular bands in Scottish rock, Travis and Del Amitri, have come together to release a Christmas charity single, with all proceeds going to Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland.

Travis have given a festive makeover to one of Del Amitri’s most successful songs, ‘Nothing Ever Happens’. The single, which will be available for download pre-order from iTunes on 24 November, features sleigh bells and vocals from Fran Healy.

A Christmas song will put a twist on Del Amitri's hit song 'Nothing Ever Happens'

The track will also feature on an album of Del Amitri covers, a brainchild of the band’s fan-base.

Through a social media campaign led by fans, and a personal blessing from Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie, a host of famous Scottish musicians and song-writers have collaborated to support the cause. Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue, Julie Fowlis and Tom McRae have all provided songs for the album; ‘Pasted Beyond Recognition’, named after lyrics from Del Amitri song ‘Surface Of The Moon’.

Fran Healy from Travis, said: “Nothing Ever Happens is a perfect song which is as relevant today as it was when it was written.

“I feel honoured to have been allowed to give it a shot.

“It’s never going to be as good as the original but it’s a decent effort.

“We hope it helps sell the CD.”

‘Pasted Beyond Recognition’ will be officially launched at a special celebration of music on Saturday 17 December 2016 at the Òran Mór in Glasgow.

Deborah Roe, Director of Fundraising for SBH Scotland, said: “We are grateful to the Del Amitri fans, Travis, Justin Currie and all of the fantastic musicians who have all generously come together to collaborate on this release. As a charity that is almost solely self-funded, the money and awareness raised will make a huge difference to the lives of those across Scotland affected by these lifelong, complex conditions. The launch gig will be the perfect end to our 50th anniversary celebrations.”

‘Pasted Beyond Recognition’ is also available for pre release digital download on iTunes and a limited run of 500 CDs can be also be pre-ordered at www.sbhscotland.org.uk/del-amitri-cd.

Tickets for the album launch gig are £25 and are available now from the Òran Mór website: http://oran-mor.co.uk