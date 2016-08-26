The View singer ‘shouted homophobic abuse at cabin crew’

Scots rocker Kyle Falconer allegedly shouted homophobic abuse at a male cabin crew member on a flight home from Spain, according to court papers.

The View frontman, 29, is also said to have shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards fellow passengers while armed with two bottles.

Falconer was arrested in June on board a Jet2 flight between Reus Airport and Glasgow International Airport.

The Dundee singer was escorted off the plane by French police in Nantes after the captain made an emergency stop to have him removed.

He later travelled back to Scotland where he was arrested by officers from Police Scotland over his behaviour on the 17 June flight.

Falconer – known for hits Same Jeans, Wasted Little DJs and Shock Horror – was due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court yesterday.

Falconer, of Lochee, Dundee, faces two charges of alleged threatening and abusive behaviour.

He is accused of behaving “in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm” by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards other passengers “whilst in possession of two bottles”.

He faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by hurling homophobic abuse at a cabin crew member on board the flight. He is accused of breaking Articles 142(b) and 241(6) of The Air Navigation Order 2009 and Sections 60 and 61 of the Civil Aviation Act 1982 by uttering a homophobic remark on the flight.

Prosecutors claim Falconer’s alleged behaviour was “aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation”.

The details of the charges against Falconer emerged this week ahead of a scheduled court hearing next week.

Falconer was originally due to appear in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court over his behaviour on the flight.

However, he had a six-hour wait for a hearing that never took place, arriving at the Renfrewshire court in the morning and leaving around 4pm without appearing in the dock.

A Jet2 spokesman said of Falconer’s arrest in France: “Our captain made the decision to divert the Reus to Glasgow flight LS122 to Nantes today after a male passenger became increasingly violent and disruptive on board.

“Our crew had no option but to take action for the continued safety of our customers and crew.”