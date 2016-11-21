The Beach Boys head for Montrose Music Festival

They are perhaps not the most likely saviours of Scotland’s season of summer festivals.

But it looks like it could be down to The Beach Boys to bring good vibrations to the nation’s music fans.

More than half a century after taking the American music scene by storm, the Californian band have been called up to bring their unique brand of sunshine pop to Scotland’s seaside.

With other festivals falling by the wayside, and speculation that T in the Park has been shelved in favour of a new event in Glasgow, the Montrose Music Festival appears to be one of the few outdoor events on the up as it prepares to mark its 10th anniversary.

Long-time members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston will be leading a seven-strong line-up through classic hits like Good Vibrations, Surfin USA, Barbara Ann, Fun Fun Fun and Wouldn’t It Be Nice on Montrose’s East Links before the fireworks finale of “MoFest.”

The Beach Boys will be the latest in a string of retro acts to grace the East Links after previous visits from Status Quo, Deacon Blue. Dr Feelgood, Bryan Adams, the Average White band, Madness and Jools Holland.

The Beach Boys, who have sold more than 100 million albums around the world since releasing their first single Surfin’ in 1961, will play Montrose on 28 May in the midst of a major UK tour, which will also take in London, Belfast and Gateshead.

Love, a co-founder of The Beach Boys with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, said: “It’s great that 50 years plus we’re still in a position to be touring and sharing our music with fans around the world. We’re really looking forward to performing outdoors in Montrose and being part of this popular festival. It’s going to be a great night!”

David Paton, chairman of Montrose Music Festival, said: “MoFest thrives on attracting big names and legendary musicians to Angus and, this year is no different.

“We’re delighted that The Beach Boys are joining us for a special Sunday night show to bring our tenth annual live music festival to a close.

“The Beach Boys are renowned as one of the biggest selling bands of all time, and we just can’t believe that they’re joining us for MoFest 2017. This is a really exciting time for MoFest and we promise an exceptional festival.”

The Beach Boys are being brought to Montrose by Inverness-based concert promoters LCC Live. They have also lined up a warm-up gig from the band at the city’s leisure centre the night before their appearance in Montrose.

Production manager Bob Reid said: “This is an exciting time for MoFest, which continues to go from strength to strength.

“Over the years, it has attracted some of the biggest names in music and as one of the most influential rock and pop acts of all time, The Beach Boys top the list!

“We’ve added a special Sunday night show to celebrate ten years of MoFest. Following The Beach Boys’ performance, a fireworks display on the East Links will close the memorable weekend.

“To be part of it, you’ll need a ticket and we expect demand to be high - 50 years on and The Beach Boys are as relevant as ever in capturing the imagination of music fans of all ages.”

Tickets for The Beach Boys’ gig in Montrose go on sale on Friday.