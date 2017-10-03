Runrig announce extra farewell concert after huge demand

Have your say

Scottish Celtic rock band Runrig have announced they will perform an extra farewell concert after all 25,000 tickets for the first date sold out.

Tickets for The Last Dance on 17 August 2018 in Stirling’s City Park were sold in “unprecedented numbers”.

And demand for the highly anticipated farewell show has led to the band putting on an extra performance the following day on 18 August 2018.

Calum Macdonald of Runrig said: “Announcing The Last Dance has brought with it so many mixed emotions.

“We’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the response and the love from our fans.

“We’re delighted to be able to add an additional concert and promise it will be a night to remember.

“It will be emotional; it will be fun; it will be entertaining; but amongst all, it will be a special evening saying farewell.”

Les Kidger, Director of LCC Live, the promoter for the concert, said: “We appreciate that a lot of people were left disappointed when tickets for the Saturday night show sold out so quickly.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to add an additional night, and with support from Runrig and Stirling Council, we’re delighted to do so.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 5 October.