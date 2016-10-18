Royal National Mòd lives up to its name as Prince Charles flies in

The Prince of Wales was a surprise guest at the Royal National Mòd in Stornoway yesterday, where he presented an Italian cyclist with the Gaelic learner of the year award.

Charles, known as the Lord of the Isles when in the Western Isles, handed the Gaelic learner award to Carmine Colajezzi in recognition of the significant steps he has taken to becoming fluent. The Prince also officially opened the Isle of Harris distillery in Tarbert, where he sealed a cask marked “Lord of the Isles 18.10.16”.

Prince Charles cuts a cake to mark the 125th anniversary of An Comunn Gaidhealach, with An Comunn president John Macleod.

Mr Colajezzi was born and raised in Abruzzo, Italy, before moving to Scotland five years ago.

The 30-year-old began to study Gaelic after getting hooked on the language while on cycling tour of the Western Isles and last year moved to Skye and enrolled at Gaelic college Sabhal Mor Ostaig to boost his fluency.

The prince, first Royal visitor to the Mòd since 2013, arrived by helicopter and spent an hour at the Nicholson Institute when he met young Gaelic singers and Highland dancers as well as volunteers and staff from Mòd organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach.

He also cut a cake to mark the 125th anniversary of An Comunn Gaidhealach, the national Gaelic organisation.

Traditional Silver Medal winners Eoin Cuimeanach and Mairi Callan.

John Macleod, An Comunn Gaidhealach president, said: “It’s an honour to have had His Royal Highness, The Lord of the Isles, attend this year’s Royal National Mòd.

“Today has been a significant day in the history of the Mòd, and I’m sure for the people of the Western Isles too.

“Carmine is a worthy winner of the Gaelic learner of the year award, his hard work and commitment has been remarkable.

“The level of competition already this year has been outstanding and we’re delighted to have witnessed such high levels of Gaelic being spoken in the younger generations.”

Gaelic learner of the year Carmine Colajezzi, from Italy

The highlights on day five of the Mòd were the Traditional Silver Medal competitions, with the girls medal won by Màiri Callan, 15, of the High School of Glasgow, with Eòin Cuimeanach of Gairloch High School winning the boys award.

Màiri also picked up the An Comunn Gàidhealach Silver Medal on a very successful afternoon for the 13-year-old.

Over the past two days ‘The Children’s Mòd’ has seen hundreds of under 19 Gaelic speakers taking part in over 50 competitions in storytelling, poetry and singing, with entrants coming from backgrounds as far and wide as Spain and Zimbabwe, as well as one competitor travelling from Abu Dhabi.

The adult competitions start today, with the showpiece Gold Medal Final taking place in the evening.

Meanwhile, a series of films to help teach Gaelic to children learning it in primary school outwith Gaelic Medium Education was launched yesterday at the Mòd.

The films star, and were made by, senior school pupils who have come through Gaelic Medium Education and are now passing on their language skills to youngsters who are just beginning to learn it.

The films, made with the support of media professionals, form part of the Go! Gaelic programme, a comprehensive online resource developed by Gaelic educational resources organisation Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig.

They can be viewed online, at www.go-gaelic.scot, alongside powerpoints and lessons on core language, to help learners get the strongest grasp of key words and phrases. A Go! Gaelic App has also been developed to complement the programme.

Stòrlann chief executive Donald Morrison said Go! Gaelic “fills the gap” between Gaelic and English Medium Education, providing “those outwith Gaelic Medium with the opportunity to engage with Gaelic.”

