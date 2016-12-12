Rod Stewart will show Celtic’s Old Firm victory at Glasgow gig

Scottish rocker Rod Stewart will show footage of Celtic’s recent 5-1 Old Firm victory against Rangers at his Glasgow gigs this week, it has been claimed.

Stewart, 71 has shows that footage at previous shows in Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool and Prague.

The singer is a massive Celtic fan and the footage includes Moussa Dembele’s hat-trick, and strikes from Scott Sinclair and Stuart Armstrong, during the September match.

The Maggie May star attended the derby and was caught in the crowd with fans.

The Glasgow shows tomorrow and Friday will be the second last stop on the singer’s 18-leg From Gasoline Alley to Another Country European tour.