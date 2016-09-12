Primal Scream tour to play Edinburgh, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Inverness

SCOTS rockers Primal Scream have announced a full winter tour taking in many smaller venues across the country.

The band, who had an interrupted summer after Bobby Gillespie‘s injury at the Caribana festival in Switzerland, start off in Scotland with a show at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 21 November.

They then move on to Motherwell Concert Hall the following day, Inverness Ironworks on the 23rd, Kilmarnock Grand Hall on the 25th, and Dunfermline Alhambra on the 26th

The tour coincides with news of the next single taken from the Chaosmosis album, ‘Feeling Like a Demon Again’, is out on 28 October through the band’s own First International label.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday , 16 September, from www.primalscreamtour.net.