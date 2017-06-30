Police find no evidence that Susan Boyle was harassed

Police have said they have found no evidence to support claims that singer Susan Boyle has been terrorised by a group of teen thugs near her home.

The Britain’s Got Talent star was reportedly subjected to a number of attacks over recent weeks by a gang of youths in her home town of Blackburn, West Lothian.

A spokesman for Ms Boyle claimed between ten and 15 youths, mainly boys, surrounded the singer at a bus stop before pelting her with items.

In another incident it was alleged that Ms Boyle, 56, was on a bus when a number of teens started throwing stones at the vehicle and hurling abuse.

A spokesman for the singer said they were planning to call in police to ensure she was kept safe.

Police Scotland launched an investigation into the allegations and spoke to a number of residents in the area. However, they have said they have found no evidence to substantiate them.

In a statement yesterday Police Scotland said: “Officers had not received any complaints or information from the local community regarding a specific individual being targeted and/or harassed by teenagers in the Blackburn area. Following the media coverage, police conducted significant inquiries within the local community and spoke to a number of residents.

“Although it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment on a specific person, we are satisfied that we’ve spoken to all the necessary people. The situation remains as it did. No such complaints have been made to us and we have not received any information to substantiate the claims being made.

“If any complaints or information regarding such behaviour were reported, local officers would investigate thoroughly to bring offenders swiftly to justice and ensure that any victims were offered the appropriate support.”

After reading the report, first published in a Sunday newspaper, TV personality and former journalist and Britain’s Got Talent judge Piers Morgan described those accused of harassing Ms Boyle as “vile little vermin”.