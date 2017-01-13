Plans for new £8m music centre in St Andrews to be unveiled

Plans for a state-of-the-art music centre in the heart of St Andrews are to be unveiled later this month by the university.

It intends to host a public exhibition outlining plans and designs for the new £8 million centre which it hopes to build on a site in Queens Terrace bordering the historic St Mary’s Quadrangle.

The new centre will offer practice, rehearsal and teaching spaces needed by student musicians and will also incorporate a dedicated rehearsal studio, a music technology and recording suite, and a library.

It will provide sound-proofed practice and rehearsal spaces – which must be suitable for bands using amplified instruments.

St Andrews University aims to fund the project entirely through philanthropy and has already raised over £5 million thanks to the generosity of several lead donors.

To offer the public an early opportunity to browse the plans and give feedback, it will stage an exhibition at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews from January 22 to 27 between 10am and 6pm.

On Wednesday January 25, members of the project team will be in attendance between 3.30pm and 7pm to discuss the proposals with any interested parties.

A spokesman said: “As the existing music centre at the Younger Hall has close links with other departments in the arts and humanities and a strong community focus, the university was anxious to ensure the new building should be in the heart of town, allowing members of the public, staff and students ready access.

“The site chosen on Queens Terrace is currently occupied by temporary buildings and a car park.

“The new building will restore a historic quad and preserve the features of St Mary’s Quadrangle, while complementing the neighbouring St Regulus Hall student residence and the Bute Building.”

The university announced in late 2016 that it had appointed award-winning architects Flanagan Lawrence to design the purpose-built music centre.

Subject to a formal application for planning permission, the university hopes to begin building before the end of this year.