Piping Live festival tunes up in Glasgow

Musicians today kicked off the world’s biggest piping festival in Glasgow city centre.

Piping Live! sees musicians from 14 countries arrive in Scotland. Among them are The Scots School Albury Pipe and Drums, who travelled from New South Wales, Australia, to perform in Buchanan Street this afternoon.

Piping Live! kicked off today with a special performance by The Scots School Albury Pipe and Drums, who travelled from New South Wales, Australia to take part. Picture: John Devlin

An estimated 40,000 music fans, families and tourists are expected to flock to the city from countries from across the globe – including Estonia, Argentina, Canada, the Czech Republic and Italy – to enjoy 200 events and watch 8,000 performers throughout the week.

Three-year-old budding piper Ruairidh Nicoll from Ayrshire was among those getting into the spirit on the first day.

Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival will run until Sunday.