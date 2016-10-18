Paolo Nutini adds second Edinburgh Hogmanay show due to demand

HOGMANAY headliner Paolo Nutini is set to play a second night due to ‘overwhelming demand’.

Tickets for the new ‘Night Afore Concert’ in West Princes Street Gardens on December 30 will go on-sale on Friday at 10am.

The Concert in the Gardens on the December 31 sold out in a record three hours, with organisers saying they were snapped up be revellers from around the world.

Nutini said today: “I was in the desert when I heard about the response to the first show.

“I was overwhelmed and am incredibly grateful for the support of all you great people.

“I was then asked if we would do a preceding show on the 30th as there could be others who never got tickets.

“I said I was up for it and I hope that we get to play to as many as we can that weekend.

“It will be a time to make some music, have a dance and celebrate a lot the good that’s been done this year and hopefully celebrate a lot of the sh*** being resigned to the past. Also, there will be more acts to be announced as soon as possible. Can’t wait.”

Al Thomson, Director of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said staging a second show was an “incredible achievement”.

“To be adding a second show is just phenomenal, for the festival, the city and most importantly for the thousands of fans who missed out on tickets for Concert in the Gardens on Hogmanay itself.

“With the Night Afore Concert with Paolo Nutini and the Torchlight Procession taking place on December 30, we will have the biggest ever opening to the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Festival.”

Organisers Unique Events say they are expecting another sell-out three day festival, with 150,000 visitors from over 80 countries visiting the celebrations, bringing an estimated economic benefit of over £40 million to the city.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will not only kick-start 2017, but also launches a year of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh becoming the world’s leading festival city.

Councillor Richard Lewis, Edinburgh’s Festivals and Events Champion, said: “With still 10 weeks to go, the demand to celebrate Hogmanay in the Scottish Capital has been phenomenal.

“It is clear the world wants to celebrate the start of 2017 here in Edinburgh and what a year it will be for us as we welcome in the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh, the Festival City.

“It is hugely exciting to be able to host, for the very first time, a second performance from the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay headliner.

“The Concert in the Gardens sold out in a record three hours so it is fantastic to be able to offer Paolo fans another chance to see him live in Edinburgh. His second show will build even more excitement in the city as we count down to the greatest New Year’s party on earth.”

Tickets for Night Afore Concert with Paolo Nutini are priced at £65 (inc. booking fees) for the Enclosure and £55 (inc. booking fees) for the Gardens, and will go on sale at 10am on Friday through edinburghshogmanay.com, by calling Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Box Office on 0844 573 8455 or by calling into the Hogmanay Box Office at The Fringe Office, 180 High Street, Edinburgh.

Tickets for the street party, the Old Town Ceilidh with Belhaven, the Final Fling, Candlelit Concert, pre-booked Torches and wristbands for the Torchlight Procession, are all now on sale and available through the same channels.