Music review: TRNSMT – Sunday

Normal service was resumed on the last day of Glasgow’s inaugural TRNSMT festival, by which we mean it wouldn’t have been a summer festival in Scotland without persistent, sleety rain to turn the ground to sludge and generally dampen the spirits. In which case it was testament to just how much DF Concerts had got the whole event right that everyone in the audience decided to plough on regardless and have some fun; or maybe it was just the prospect of a warm bed not being far away from the festival, rather than the soggy T in the Park campsite of years gone by.

Glasgow Green ***

The final day’s main stage line-up had clearly been designed with one eye on keeping the home fans happy with some bands who are guaranteed their biggest and most feverish response in Scotland taking prominent positions on the bill. Dundee’s The View played earlier in the afternoon, while Twin Atlantic are a noisy live proposition at the best of times, and here they offered a set rich in the kind of maturity and experience which illustrates why they just keep getting bigger.

Yet it was headliners Biffy Clyro who blew away the memory of a dreich day. As huge as the heavily-tattooed trio are elsewhere in the world, there’s something about the earthy commitment of their deep-voiced, riff-heavy rock sound which resonates particularly fiercely in Scotland, and by the end they were offering to come back a week later and do it all over again.

A group who were more likely to split opinion was “second headliners” The 1975, appearing in the penultimate main stage spot, who veer between lush electro-rock on Loving Someone – which singer Matt Healy trailed with a heartfelt call for “a moment of (LGBTQ) pride” – icy electronic balladry on Fallingforyou and the R’n’B slow-jam If I Believe You, breaking up their regular, spiky pop style. They were thrilling, although most might have chosen the homecoming headliners as their set of the day.

DAVID POLLOCK