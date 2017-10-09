Music review: Tori Amos, Glasgow Academy

Although what she does has not changed radically over the years, Tori Amos is having the time of her life on her current “best tour ever”. Even so, she seemed to be taken aback by the vociferous response to her every musical utterance at this Glasgow Academy concert.

Tori Amos ****

Glasgow Academy

Amos was an elemental powerhouse, sandwiched neatly between a grand piano and a synthesizer, the better to play both at once, as she also straddled vocal styles, from exquisite soaring purity to quirky stridency.

Sheet music was discarded with alacrity as she powered through a series of requests without ever hurrying. Highlights across a consistent set included the dramatic Virginia, with her vocals multi-tracked and echoing creepily through the speakers, a characterful, conversational reading of Silent All These Years and the lyrical, spellbinding Winter, also from her debut album, Little Earthquakes.

She delved even further back to her earliest release, fronting the band Y Kant Tori Read, and pulled out Etienne, possibly for its reference to running through the hills of Scotland and then gave a shout out to her “ginger ninja sisters” Annie Lennox and Shirley Manson with a luminous cover of Eurythmics’ Here Comes The Rain Again interpolated with a burst of Garbage’s Only Happy When It Rains before mopping up with Leonard Cohen’s Famous Blue Raincoat.

The gleefully demented baroque Blood Roses was her closing tour de force. Abandoning all pretence at decorum, devoted fans rushed from their seats to the front of the stage, hanging on every note from her shimmering electric piano on encore number A Sorta Fairytale.