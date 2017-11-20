Music review: Ricky Ross, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

Like Deacon Blue, the band which he founded more than three decades ago, and which fostered the extensive career in music and broadcast he’s enjoyed ever since, Ricky Ross’ solo work enjoys a particular popularity amid Scottish audiences. His new record under his own name, Short Stories Vol.1, is a very distinctive take on his back catalogue and on his muse as it stands at the moment, and its stripped-back use of just Ross’s voice and piano or guitar was mirrored here.

Ricky Ross, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh ***

The music, of course, was rich and evocative, but the real pleasure was in hearing Ross’ stories and reminiscences unfold. He’s a natural storyteller in person as well as in song, his Dundonian baritone both wistful at and amused by his own memories.

Not unexpectedly, the songs also sounded great, with Ross’ voice treading a familiar tightrope between the beautifully soulful and the wearily blues-laden. He drew comparisons between the Tivoli in Hamburg, the city in which the new record was recorded, and the Tivoli in Aberdeen, where he used to see his favourite comedian Lex McLean perform, and looked back at memories of sharp-suited young guys coming from the west of Fife – “from Cowdenbeath or Kelty” – to Dundee to spend their pay before Wages Day.

He spoke of his only son before Boys Break the Things They Love and his pet dog before Only God and Dogs, and included a sparkling Chocolate Girl and his own take on Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly With His Song.