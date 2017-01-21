“The world’s most exciting string quartet” went the rather hyperbolic marketing blurb for the Queen’s Hall’s first New Town Concert of the New Year, from Prague’s Pavel Haas Quartet. But judging by the foursome’s remarkable mix of polish and spontaneity, of micro-control and passionate abandon – well, that description might just hit the nail on the head. There was so much to admire about the Pavel Haas’s playing – their superb technical virtuosity and blazing musicianship almost went without saying. But most gratifying of all was their disarming sincerity: despite stepping hard on the drama, none of their performances felt calculated or contrived. Instead, It was as if they were there simply to share their passions with the Edinburgh audience.
Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh *****