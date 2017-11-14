Music review: Lulu, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

“Since I was born it’s always been about the music,” declared Lulu, “except now it’s about the music, and it’s about my grandchildren too.” We’ll allow the ageless singer family visitation rights, because this set once again proved the capabilities of her still-stunning voice, its distinctive high tone offset by a striking, raw physical power.

Lulu, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh ****

Naturally, she saved the most bravura high note for the very end of Shout, and it was lapped up gratefully by old-time fans who remember “wee Marie Lawrie from Lennoxtown”, the young Scotswoman made good as a British pop icon in the 1960s. Such nostalgic expectations were well-managed by the singer and her band of seasoned players, and they also took in the soundtrack to her hit 1967 film in To Sir With Love, in which she starred opposite Sidney Poitier, her 1975 Bond theme The Man With the Golden Gun and Relight My Fire, her huge 1993 hit with Take That.

Yet there were other, more telling moments which indicated just how entwined her career has been with the iconic music of the last half-century: The Man Who Sold the World, gifted to her by David Bowie because he was stunned by her vocal skill; a sweet memorial to her marriage with Maurice Gibb entwined with pitch-perfect Bee Gees covers; her co-writing of I Don’t Wanna Fight for Tina Turner as Lulu’s second marriage ended; and a selection of candid autobiographical songs from her most recent album Making Life Rhyme.

It’s hard not to hear this excellent set – which is touring Scotland all week – and not reflect upon the supposed lesser role played by women in the early history of rock. For her ability, her versatility and her sheer tenacity, Lulu deserves to be spoken of in equal terms to Rod Stewart and Elton John.