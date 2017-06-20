Music review: I, Pilgrim at St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall

In the aftermath of the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower, there was a heightened intensity to the world premiere of Alasdair Nicolson’s I, Pilgrim, which launched the St Magnus International Festival in Orkney on Friday night.

I, Pilgrim ****

St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall

Commissioned as part of the events to commemorate the 900th anniversary of St Magnus’ death, the work explores the theme of pilgrimage over the centuries. At its heart is a poignant text by Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, Homelessness, which follows a man and a pregnant woman on their quest to find a safe place to bring up their child. Nicolson contrasts this modern day plight with the pilgrimages of old, interspersing Fosse’s words with the Stabat Mater and the old Saxon poem The Wanderer.

Conductor Øyvind Gimse led the talented line-up of string ensemble Trondheim Soloists, the BBC singers and soloists soprano Ann-Helen Moen and bass Simon Bailey in this evocative performance. The historic setting of the cathedral, and its magnificent acoustics, heightened the dramatic atmosphere.

Moen and Bailey, as the parents of the little boy who drowns, sang beautifully and with chilling conviction. There was a starkness to the dark lyricism of their lines set against the wispy strings with their shimmering harmonics. Nicolson’s vocal writing has never been better, but his extended instrumental sections woven throughout the piece were often too lengthy and unfocused. Instead of ending on the choir’s final Stabat Mater, the strings continue for another ten anti-climactic minutes, diluting the impact of this otherwise powerful work.