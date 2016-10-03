Music review: Emeli Sandé

The live return of Emeli Sandé, more than four years after the release of her hugely successful debut album Our Version of Events, is no small deal. But this grounded, gracious singer was all relaxed smiles as she unveiled a selection of tracks from new album Long Live The Angels for the first time in her former university stomping ground of Glasgow, expressing the hope for a “conversation” with the crowd – one which was to involve a classy, confident performance on one side and a lot of whooping and lusty professions of love on the other.

Emeli Sandé 4stars

Oran Mor, Glasgow

Her tender, soulful, even slightly smoky a capella vocals on opening number Intermission were the first indication that it will not be entirely business as usual on album number two. Given that she has poured her marriage break-up blues into comeback single Hurts, it was a surprise to hear how lightly she wore her new songs.

The declamatory likes of old favourites My Kind Of Love and Clown sounded overwrought next to the warmly beseeching sentiments of pop gospel number Give Me Something and the mellow MOR soul of Every Single Little Piece.

But she has also stretched her wings stylistically. There was a hint of husky country vibrato to her vocals on This Much Is True and good vibes all round on Babe, with Sandé lapping up the instant response to this rallying song of reassurance, which showed most clearly the musical influence of her trip to her father’s village in Zambia.