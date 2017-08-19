Music: ELECTRIC FIELDS FESTIVAL: five acts not to miss

SACRED PAWS

London and Glasgow based art punk two-piece Sacred Paws, pictured – AKA guitarist Rachel Aggs and drummer Eilidh Rogers – have caught fire in a big way since releasing their debut album Strike A Match, which won this year’s Scottish Album of the Year Award.

REAL ESTATE

Kate Stables, This Is the Kit

Ignore the fact that they have one of the most boring names in the business, these New Jersey indie janglers – who released their fourth album In Mind earlier this year – make an utterly charming chiming sound, perfect for a hazy late summer’s evening.

THIS IS THE KIT

This Is The Kit is the alias of British alt-folk musician Kate Stables, pictured, whose birdsong like voice is always an unfettered pleasure. Her superb fourth album Moonshine Freeze extensively features The National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced Frightened Rabbit’s Painting of a Panic Attack.

CAR SEAT HEADREST

Musician Will Toledo of Car Seat Headrest

US lo-fi indie rock musician Will Toledo AKA Car Seat Headrest released 12 albums on Bandcamp prior to signing to Matador Records, and putting out the internationally acclaimed Teens of Denial last year. Think crunchy, slanted guitar music for fans of Pavement and Guided By Voices.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

It’s a name that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever from Melbourne, Australia are a band who’ve been talked about increasingly since releasing their EP of infectiously literate and melodic indie-rock songs The French Press on Sub Pop earlier this year.

MALCOLM JACK