Mercury prize pays tribute to David Bowie

David Bowie’s musical influence has been celebrated at the first Mercury Prize awards since his death eight months ago.

Bowie died of cancer in January two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his final album Blackstar.

Blackstar - which explores illness, death and heaven - was his third nomination for the prestigious prize after Heathen in 2002 and The Next Day in 2013.

The first posthumous Mercury Prize nominee fast became the bookies’ favourite but was beaten to the prize by grime artist Skepta.

During the ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, Dexter star Michael C Hall performed a moving version of Bowie’s Lazarus.

Dressed all in black, Hall sang alongside two screens playing the song’s music video which features Bowie in a hospital bed.

Hall is set to appear in the Lazarus theatre production which opens in London next month.

He said: “I have just so much gratitude to be asked to do this.

“It’s an amazing room, an amazing city to be in, considering it’s where he came from, the space where he did his final Ziggy Stardust performance.

“It’s a very heady thing and beyond anything I ever anticipated when I signed up to do this musical Lazarus.

“It is among, and will certainly remain among, the highlights of not just my career but my life.”

Bowie’s fellow nominees paid tribute to the superstar whose career spanned six decades.

Grime artist and actor Kano said: “Someone like him has achieved so much and done so much for music.

“Everyone else in this category can only aspire to do half as much as he did you know.”

Three-time nominee Natasha Khan - better known as Bat For Lashes - said it was “surreal” to go up against Bowie for the prize.

She added: “I feel honoured. I grew up listening to his music and the fact that he was such an innovator and pushed so many boundaries and kept going for so many decades is surreal.”

Eventual winner Skepta shouted “rest in peace David Bowie” after he collected his award.

Post-punk group Savages, nominated for Adore Life, said it would be “almost a curse to win” when up against the “revered” Bowie.