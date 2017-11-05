Liam Gallagher to film music video at Barras market

Have your say

Liam Gallagher will begin shooting his new music video at the Barras market in Glasgow on Monday evening.

The ex-Oasis frontman called for extras to apply to appear in the video in late October, though he didn’t reveal the location.

The Scottish Sun has since revealed it will take place within the Barras market, which is just around the corner from the legendary Barrowlands Ballroom music venue.

Gallagher’s debut solo album As You Were shot to No.1 in the charts.

Shooting for the music video will begin around 4pm and finish before midnight.