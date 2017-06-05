Liam Gallagher hits out at brother Noel for Manchester no-show

LIAM Gallagher has criticised his brother Noel for not performing at Manchester’s tribute concert, saying he had shown his “true colours” and should “get on a ... plane and play your tunes for the kids”.

Singer Liam, 44, was joined by Coldplay at the show for a rendition of Oasis hit Live Forever, which he dedicated “to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack”.

There had been speculation that the brothers could reunite at Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit gig, which was held to raise money for those affected by the atrocity at Ariana Grande’s concert.

Liam tweeted on Monday morning: “What an amazing night last night. Pure love, vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x”

And he added: “Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were x

Liam Gallagher (L) and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“Manchester, I’d like to apologise for my brother’s absence last night. Very disappointed. Stay beautiful, stay safe.”

He hit out, saying: “Noel’s out of the f****** country. Weren’t we all love. Get on a f****** plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***.”

The former frontman of Manchester band Oasis added: “It ain’t about Oasis. It’s about people helping other people and he’s once again shown his true f****** colours.”

Oasis’s hit Don’t Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy, was also played at Sunday’s concert - by Coldplay and Grande.

Liam recently said that working with his brother “bores the death” out of him, ruling out an Oasis reunion in the near future.

He told The Observer: “When I think about it, being in a band with him bores the death out of me.

“He’s changed, as a person. He’s not someone I want to be in a band with. He’s part of the establishment.”