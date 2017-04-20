Laura Mvula up for Ivor Novellos after label dropped her

Laura Mvula has been nominated for two Ivor Novello awards months after being dropped from her record label Sony.

Mvula, 30, was announced yesterday as being in the running for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for 2016’s Overcome, while The Dreaming Room is up for the Album award.

Artists hoped the nomination would spur the Birmingham-born singer on after she said last month she learned that Sony had dropped her through a seven-line email.

Skepta, Adele and Nick Cave have also been nominated for the prestigious songwriter awards.

Overcome, which Mvula co-wrote with Nile Rodgers, is up against Telomere by the Mystery Jets’ Blaine Harrison and Henry Harrison and Black Man In A White World, written by Michael Kiwanuka and Dean Josiah.

The Dreaming Room faces competition from Nick Cave’s Skeleton Tree and Michael Kiwanuka’s Love & Hate.

Mercury-nominated Mvula told the BBC that her former manager was told that her contract would not be renewed in January before she was forwarded the seven-line email.

Mvula told the BBC: “I didn’t see anyone, I didn’t hear anybody’s voice. I just read words. It felt so cold and cruel.”

A Sony spokeswoman confirmed she had been dropped from the label but would not comment on the manner in which she was informed.

Mvula found support from London-artist Dyo, who is nominated for Best Contemporary Song for co-writing Sexual, the hit song she performed alongside Neiked.

Dyo said in an interview: “I feel like that’s something that’s really positive and if you are in a place where you’ve been dropped you can be discouraged, so I feel having this here is quite good I think.”

Dyo’s track is up against Man by Skepta and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme. It will also face Asap Rocky’s LoveSick.

Adele’s When We Were Young, co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr, is up for the PRS Music Most Performed Work award, which recognises songs that have received massive coverage.

She is up against two tracks by Coldplay, Adventure Of A Lifetime and Hymn For The Weekend, it was announced at the ceremony in London’s Ivy club.

The winners of the 62nd Ivor awards will be announced at the London awards ceremony on 18 May.