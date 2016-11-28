Island music festival ‘worth £1m’ to Tiree economy

It is rare good news in what has been an otherwise grim year for Scottish music festivals.

While T in the Park takes a break and Wickerman exits the stage, one of the country’s smallest events goes from strength to strength.

Tiree Music Festival (TMF), held on the most westerly island in the Inner Hebrides, generated more than £1 million for the local economy in 2016.

An indepedent report by MKA Economics found the event generated an economic impact of £951,117 – an overall increase of 51 per cent on 2015.

The report concluded that, taking multiplier effects into account, it was likely the economic impact of the event had “surpassed the £1million mark for the first time.”

The 2016 event was headlined by The Levellers, while previous headliners include Franz Ferdinand.

The festival was held for the first time in 2010 and has taken place annually since.