Green Day deny Glasgow gig was cancelled due to bad weather

American rockers Green Day have denied their sold-out performance at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow was cancelled due to bad weather, contradicting previous claims by the event’s promoters.

The band were due to appear at the southside venue on Tuesday evening, but fans arrived at the park to discover the event had been cancelled just minutes before gates were due to open.

A statement posted online by Glasgow-based promoters PCL said: “We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today’s show will be cancelled.

“Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days.”

Green Day, who are touring in support of their latest album Revolution Radio, were due to be supported by The Skids, Slaves, and legendary punk band Rancid.

In a statement, Green Day said: “Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local safety council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved.

“We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled.

“We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if its raining f***ing sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!”

Bellahouston Park has become a popular venue in recent years, challenging Glasgow Green as the city’s outdoor venue for live music.

The venue is due to host another performance next month with US rap stars Eminem set to perform on Thursday August 24.

Meanwhile, support act Slaves have announced a short-notice gig in place of their slot at the 02 Academy, with tickets priced at just £10.