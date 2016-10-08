Gig review: Emile Sande

MUSIC

Oran Mor, Glasgow

****

Her tender, soulful, even slightly smoky a capella vocals on opening number Intermission was the first indication that it will not be entirely business as usual on album number two. Given that she has poured her marriage break-up blues into comeback single Hurts, it was a surprise to hear how lightly she wore her new songs.

The declamatory likes of old favourites My Kind Of Love and Clown sounded overwrought next to the warmly beseeching sentiments of pop gospel number Give Me Something and the mellow MOR soul of Every Single Little Piece.

But she has also stretched her wings stylistically. There was a hint of husky country vibrato to her vocals on This Much Is True and good vibes all round on Babe, with Sandé lapping up the instant response to this rallying song of reassurance, which showed most clearly the musical influence of her field trip to her father’s village in Zambia.