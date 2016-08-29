Fans ‘join the ban’ when Biffy Clyro performed at Bellahuston

AS Biffy Clyro entertained fans at Bellahuston on Saturday night, some were given the opportunity to join the band.

Well, at least in the virtual world.

The Samsung Hypercube was set up at the venue and allowed music fans to join the bands latest music video through the world of virtual reality.

The unforgettable experience set users up with a set of VR goggles which put them in front of the band as they created the latest music video for their single Flammable.

It could be a game changer for the music industry, giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favourites.

In the real world, Biffy were a huge success performing to the lively crowd.