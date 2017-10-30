Album reviews: The The | Adrian Crowley | Blue Rose Code | Catholic Action

The first new release from The The in 15 years has been worth the wait, while Catholic Action offer hooks galore

The The: Radio Cineola: Trilogy (Cineola ) ****

Adrian Crowley: Dark Eyed Messenger (Chemikal Underground ) ****

Blue Rose Code: The Water of Leith (Navigator Records) ***

Catholic Action: In Memory Of (Modern Sky) ****

You wait years for any The The activity and then Matt Johnson releases three albums in one pretty package to coincide with his first live shows since 2001.

Even then Johnson hangs back and lets others do the singing on the first of the trilogy, by handing his back catalogue over to various musical associates for their interpretation. The resulting covers collection, The End of the Day, has been in gestation for at least a decade but that hardly matters as Johnson’s songwriting has a timeless outsider quality.

His best known song This Is The Day is slowed to an ambivalent crawl by Swedish musician Thomas Feiner, while early The The member Colin Lloyd-Tucker invests rootsy warmth in Bugle Boy and Gillian Glover (daughter of Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover) offers a fado interpretation of Phantom Walls. Then, finally, Johnson chimes in with the mellow soul of We Can’t Stop What’s Coming, the first new The The song in 15 years.

Johnson has not been idle in this time, merely elusive, shunning the limelight while composing for films and presenting online broadcasts as Radio Cineola. Earlier this year, he broke cover as the subject of Johanna St Michaels’ documentary The Inertia Variations, premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and inspired by John Tottenham’s epic poem of indolence.

Disc two is Johnson’s atmospheric recitation of said mordantly funny philosophical work, the diary of an “obsessively undriven” malingerer who reasons “the absence of this emptiness would create an immense yawning void in my life.” Johnson inhabits the idle protagonist with such method sympathy, soundtracking his habitual torpor with lapping waves, ticking clocks and faintly tolling bells, that one actually starts to wonder what will happen next.

Final instalment Midnight to Midnight intersperses snippets of Black Mirror-style comment on our relationship with technology from the guest academics on a marathon election day edition of Radio Cineola, with beautiful, glacial electronic soundscapes, such as the appropriately named Here Come the Drones. A welcome, unconventional return from one of the country’s most erudite artists.

Dublin singer/songwriter Adrian Crowley occupies a not dissimilar noirish space, heavily influenced by the intense, lyrical and darkly humorous works of his fellow baritones Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave and Bill Callahan. Ditching his customary guitar for haunting, sonorous piano and Mellotron backing, Dark Eyed Messenger gets off to a somnambulant start with The Wish but perks up, after a fashion, with Halfway to Andalucia, a morbid spin on Jimmy Webb’s By the Time I Get to Phoenix in which the protagonist fakes his own death and speculates on his funeral.

Ross Wilson aka Blue Rose Code further hones his confident, natural blend of folk, jazz and pop on The Water of Leith, as exemplified by the upbeat Scotpop and spiritual undertones of Ebb & Flow, the soulful fiddle, dusky acoustic blues guitar and Kathleen McInnes’s vocal brushstrokes on Passing Places and the stellar contributions of Konrad Wiszniewski on tenor saxophone and Colin Steele’s torrid mariachi trumpet on the dramatic To The Shore.

Glasgow indie quartet Catholic Action offer hooks galore on their long-anticipated debut album, In Memory Of, which makes bold appropriation of bygone Scottish pop references. “I was born in 1991,” sings frontman Chris McCrory – so a good ten years after the jangly guitars and spry synths he uses on Propaganda were first in vogue. Elsewhere, The Real World combines the punk smarts of The Strokes with the foppish swagger of The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and that confident eccentricity spills over into the soused swaying of Childhood Home.

CLASSICAL

JS Back Organ Works Vol IV (Coro) ****

The trick with Bach’s organ music is to make it sound as if it plays by itself. Every single note he wrote matters and has its place in the harmonic/contrapuntal jigsaw, and when the music is played with energetic simplicity and pinpoint accuracy, with judicious expressive inflexion, and on an instrument appropriate to the style, the results are both logically satisfying and musically sublime. Robert Quinney makes this Bach selection, from the heroic Prelude and Fugue in E minor to the iridescent Sei gregrüsset, Jesu gütig Partita and lilting chorale prelude Schmücke dich, O liebe Seele, seem fresh and vibrant. He is helped, of course, by the crystal clear chorus work and characterful flue stops of the perfectly suited Trinity College Cambridge organ. The E minor Prelude and Fugue are a gratifying and resounding conclusion to a disc that neatly contrasts the athletic levity of Bach’s Vivaldi transcriptions, the spiritual beauty of the various chorale preludes, and the glorious inventiveness of the Partita.

Ken Walton

FOLK

Sarah-Jane Summers: Virr (Eighth Nerve Audio) ***

The Norwegian-based Scots Highland fiddler Sarah-Jane Summers has clearly been weather watching from her local fjord. Listeners expecting strathspeys and reels will be disappointed in this intriguing if sometimes unsatisfying exercise in free-improvisation, utilising her considerable and highly imaginative technique to coax her fiddle and viola into at times unsettlingly eldritch voice, prompted by Scots weather terms derived from Old Norse.

The 12 improvisations, like their titles, tend to be short and pithy. Melody is not a consideration, as in the title track, which jogs along in a brisk monotone, Bost – “a short spell of bad weather” – grates painfully while Rissen inarguably invokes “shivering or trembling from cold or emotion” with demonic whines.

Vender – “to wander, to turn, of the tide” – produces a finer, wistful tone, while Aisk, referring to mist or fine drizzle, drones like a bagpiper lost in haar.

Not the easiest of listening, but an intriguing exploration of Scots vocabulary and her instruments’ special effects department.

Jim Gilchrist