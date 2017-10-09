Album reviews: Liam Gallagher | Marilyn Manson | The Darkness

Liam Gallagher sticks to the tried and tested formula of Oasis-inspired rock for his solo debut, while the soft metal of The Darkness is almost beyond parody

Liam Gallagher: As You Were (Warner Bros) ***

Marilyn Manson: Heaven Upside Down (Caroline) ***

The Darkness: Pinewood Smile (Cooking Vinyl) **

For someone who claims that he still has fire in his belly, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is inclined to take the musical path of least resistance. “I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space-jazzy odyssey,” he has declared of his debut solo album to precisely no one’s great surprise. But did he really have to compound the conservatism with such a business-as-usual title?

Now that his disappointing post-Oasis outfit Beady Eye has withered on the vine, As You Were has been largely co-written with pop producer Greg Kurstin, who has just buffed up the Foo Fighters’ latest album, and producer/songwriter Andrew Wyatt of the electro pop band Miike Snow. Neither display any ambition for fixing what ain’t broke – the entire collection sounds exactly how you might imagine a Liam Gallagher solo offering would go, which is some kind of tribute to the strength of Gallagher’s distinctive snarly vocals.

He still sounds tonally great on opening track Wall of Glass, which kicks off with a bluesy maelstrom of demonic harmonica before settling into a recipe of tub-thumping rhythm, guitar distortion and gospel backing chorus. Not for the first time, Gallagher and cohorts throw all they’ve got at an OK song.

Perhaps out of a misplaced sense of loyalty to the Gallagher sound, the standard Oasis rhyming couplets – “kiss and tell/go to hell” and the like – are deployed as liberally as the sub-Beatles melodies and phrasing, which are never more brazen than on the functional flower power pop of For What It’s Worth. But on an album where every diss will be interpreted as directed at brother Noel, it is refreshing to hear a more penitent Liam sing “I’ll be the first to say I made my own mistakes”.

This light-touch Liam also pops up on a couple of the album’s more diverse moments, the folky ballad Chinatown and chiming contentment of I’ve All I Need, but it’s also a relief to witness some genuinely swaggering momentum on I Get You.

His old mucker Bonehead contributes guitar on a couple of tracks but, without Noel’s superior songwriting skills, As You Were is simply another place-holder while fans hold out for an Oasis reunion.

Fifteen years ago, Marilyn Manson noted that George W Bush as President of the US was good for art because he represented a reactionary philosophy to kick against. Manson must be having a field day now – he trailed his tenth album last year on the day of the US elections with a video featuring a beheaded Trump avatar. But there’s nothing radical on Heaven Upside Down, just the standard shock rock tactics which will upset those who choose to be upset. Je$u$ Cri$i$ sounds like a rapper’s empty brag but at least there is a ragged punk edge to Revelation #12 and some classic gothic post-punk spirit to Saturnalia.

While Manson taunts the Christian right, The Darkness are rolling out that old Spinal Tap silliness on Pinewood Smile, courtesy of the tight-trousered soft metal of All the Pretty Girls, the prog riffola of Buccaneers of Hispaniola, speed boogie track Southern Trains which takes blatant aim at Southern Rail (“a journey into pure despair...we’re not getting anywhere”) and queasy seduction number Lay Down With Me, Barbara (“trust me, darling, you won’t need that chemise”). As usual, it’s not always clear how far tongues are lodged in cheeks but it’s a tricky tightrope to be walking when there are now unabashed metal parody bands out there encroaching on this territory.

CLASSICAL

Clementi: Sonatas and Preludes (Piano Classics) ****

Most young pianists encounter Muzio Clementi through his pedagogical Sonatinas, simple,

bright and transparent little sonatas, tuneful but intellectually undemanding. But there was another side to the composer, publisher and piano maker, seen through the sonatas that dominate this Clementi anthology by the South Korean pianist Ilia Kim. Maybe not in the early Op2 No2, which abounds in scales arpeggios and a light-fingered Rococo temperament. Certainly, though, in the later ones dating

from the period between 1782 and 1802.

Kim evokes the more expansive thought process of the Op7 No3, finds manicured anguish in the Op13 No6 – a more troubled expressiveness than most Clementi – and the Mozartian operatic flare in Op40 No3.

The mood is refreshed mid-disc by two of his musical character skits, miniature preludes that caricature Haydn and Mozart respectively.

Ken Walton

JAZZ

Marius Neset: Circle of Chimes (ACT) ****

Norwegian saxophonist Marius Neset consolidates his standing as a player and composer of real power with this vividly realised album, featuring Anton Eger on drums, cellist Andreas Brantelid, bassist Petter Eldh and Jim Hart on percussion and vibraphone, as well as flautist Ingrid Neset and the Benin-born guitarist Lionel Loueke, whose subtle vocalising acts as an additional instrument.

A mood of lyrical melancholy is set by the opening Satellite, pervaded by tolling bells and Brantelid’s cello, before Neset’s tenor sax makes its presence powerfully felt and the band really gets into its stride in the fireworks of Star. The intense rhythmic complexity of A New Resolution and the uproarious scuffle of Life Goes On contrast with the winsome delicacy of soprano sax and pizzicato cello in Prague’s Ballet, while the minimalist pulse and surge of 1984 precedes the closing Eclipse, initially boisterous but quietening gently into those returning bells. ■

Jim Gilchrist