Lorraine Kelly to host STV's Hogmanay party

Lorraine Kelly, Judy Murray and the Bay City Rollers are to head STV's Hogmanay coverage, it was announced today.

Kelly is hosting a specially-recorded party on board HMS Unicorn, a wooden warship dating back to 1824, which is berthed permanently in her home city of Dundee.

One of the city's best-known musicians, Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Rossn and Steve McCrorie, winner of the BBC series The Voice last year, will be among the other special guests.

Also appearing will be the actress and comic Elaine C Smith, who presented last year's controversial STV Hogmanay show, which featured First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, her mother Joan and her sister Gillian.

Kelly will be joined by fellow broadcaster Jenni Falconer, River City star Eileen McCallum, the current "Mr Scotland" Tristan Harper and Sean Dillon, captain of Dundee United, the host's favourite football team.

Joyce Falconer, who starred in the recent stage production which brought the famous Glebe Street family The Broons to life, will revive her character Maw Broon on the show.

The Bay City Rollers, who will be appearing at the Hydro arena in Glasgow later this month, will get their own STV special on Hogmanay, which will be going out on the broadcaster's city channels.

Kelly said: “I’m so excited to host STV’s Hogmanay show in my hometown Dundee, aboard the HM Frigate Unicorn which is a fantastic setting for a party.

"It’s a real honour to be part of viewers’ festivities up and down the country and I look forward to welcoming some brilliant guests to join me in the celebrations.”

Elizabeth Partyka, deputy director of channels at STV, said: “We look forward to what promises to be a fantastic evening celebrating the end of one year and the start of another.

"Lorraine is one of Scotland’s most cherished TV personalities and with a line-up of brilliant guests, great music and entertaining celebrity interviews, I think our viewers will really enjoy welcoming 2017 with this intimate Hogmanay party.”