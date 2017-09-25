Holyrood in bid to bring Hollywood to Scotland

People are being invited to give their views on Scotland’s TV and film sector as part of an inquiry into how to create a “more vibrant and sustainable industry”.

The Scottish Parliament’s culture, tourism, Europe and external relations committee wants to hear views on issues such as talent development, skills and training as well as areas such as infrastructure, distribution and audience development.

The committee is looking at ways to strengthen and develop the sector using recommendations from the Screen Sector Leadership Group’s (SSLG) report.

World War Z, T2 Trainspotting, Cloud Atlas, Under the Skin and Churchill are among the major movies that have been filmed in Scotland in recent years.

The Screen Sector Leadership Group recommendations included increased funding for film and television productions, creating more studio facilities and infrastructure for Scotland and more investment in talent development, skills and ­training.

Joan McAlpine MSP, convener of the culture, tourism, Europe and external relations committee, said: “Scotland’s screen sector has enjoyed a number of notable successes in recent years and we want to ensure the industry reaches its full potential.”

She continued: “The Screen Sector Leadership Group has made some really ­helpful ­recommendations in their report to the committee that suggests ways to develop a ­successful and sustainable industry which nurtures domestic talent and has a wider benefit for the Scottish economy.

“The inquiry will focus on how these recommendations can be implemented and will feed into the wider work of the Scottish Government and ­supporting bodies like Creative Scotland and Scottish Enterprise.”

The initial deadline for any written submissions for the inquiry is 3 November.

A record £52.7 million was spent by film and television producers in Scotland in 2015.

The figure was up from £45.8 million the previous year and more than double the £23 million spent in 2007.

Anyone interested can find out more at www.parliament.scot/screen-industry