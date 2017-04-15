Woody Harrelson enjoys night out in Edinburgh New Town

Hollywood A-lister Woody Harrelson partied into the early hours in Edinburgh after attending a screening of his new film at the Cameo cinema.

The star answered questions from fans at the Tollcross venue, where Lost in London was being shown, before jumping in a taxi and heading for the city centre.

Harrelson, who starred in No Country for Old Men, was later spotted enjoying a pint of Guinness in Fingers Piano Bar in the heart of the Capital’s New Town.

He sat in a booth as Good Friday revellers danced the night away before making for the door at 12.40am.

The cap-wearing actor posed for pictures with fans and door staff alike as he left the Frederick Street venue. “Why the hell not?” he told one selfie-seeker.

Jumping in a black cab he dodged one eager fan’s question: “Woody, are you signing for Hibs?”

Harrelson, 55, from Texas, will star in the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off movie.