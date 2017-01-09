Trainspotting sequel soundtrack features Edinburgh hip hop band

A Scottish hip-hop outfit is set to claim global glory after having three songs selected for the soundtrack of the Trainspotting sequel.

Young Fathers, the Edinburgh band who won the Mercury Prize three years ago, will rub shoulders with the likes of Queen, The Clash and Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

They are the only Scottish act to feature on the soundtrack, which two other hip hop acts will be appearing on, the long-running American group Run DMC, and Irish outfit The Rubberbandits.

The soundtrack to Danny Boyle’s 1996 movie, which was based on Irvine Welsh’s best-selling novel, featured a host of the leading bands of the Britpop era, including Pulp, Elastica, Sleeper and Blur.

It emerged only recently that Oasis, one of the biggest selling bands of the mid-1990s, turned down the chance to appear on the film’s soundtrack as they thought it was going to be about actual trainspotters rather than heroin addicts.

It is regularly voted one of the best movie soundtracks of all-time, making Rolling Stone’s top 25 in 2013 and Vanity Fair’s top 10 in 2007.

Iggy Pop and Underworld are the only acts to return who were featured on the original album, although Dreaming by Blondie, whose song Atomic was covered on the 1996 soundtrack, is in the new film.

Young Fathers will have three tracks featured in the film - Get Up, Only God Knows and Rain or Shine - according to a leaked listing of the album, which is due to go on sale on 27 January, the same day the film is released.

Irvine Welsh told last year of his hopes that Young Fathers would end up on the soundtrack, saying: “They’re created their own genre.”

After details of the band’s involvement were leaked, Welsh told his Twitter followers: “We’re very lucky to have them on board.

The only previous clue about the soundtrack for the new film was that Iggy Pop’s Lust For Life, which famously opened the original movie, and the track Silk by the English rock band Wolf Alice are both on the official trailer, which was released in early November.

Young Fathers were formed after Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham “G” Hastings met at an under-16s night at the Bongo Club music venue and nightclub in Edinburgh’s Old Town in 2008.

Young Fathers were relatively unheard of until they won the Scottish Album of the Year Award in 2014, beating the likes of Mogwai, Biffy Clyro and Edwyn Collins. Months later they were the surprise winners of the Mercury Prize for the best British album from the previous 12 months, even though it had sold less than 3000 copies.

At the time, Hastings said: “We’ll take it in our stride. We always wanted to make something bigger than the city we were living in.”

Olaf Furniss, Edinburgh-based music commentator, said: “The soundtrack from the first Transporting film was so well received that there was even a follow up. It is interesting to see how they have provided a link to it with a Prodigy remix of Lust For Life as well as featuring tracks by Underworld and Blondie.”

“Young Fathers have three songs on the soundtrack for the sequel - more than any other act - and this will help introduce them to new audiences both at home and abroad.”

Trainspotting 2 soundtrack

1 Lust for Life (The Prodigy Remix) - Iggy Pop

2 Shotgun Mouthwash - High Contrast

3 Silk - Wolf Alice

4 Get Up - Young Fathers

5 Relax - Frankie Goes to Hollywood

6 Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail) [feat. Ewen Bremner] - Underworld

7 Only God Knows - Young Fathers

8 Dad’s Best Friend - The Rubberbandits

9 Dreaming - Blondie

10 Radio Ga Ga - Queen

11 It’s Like That - Run DMC vs. Jason Nevins

12 (White Man) in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash

13 Rain Or Shine - Young Fathers

14 Whitest Boy On the Beach - Fat White Family

15 Slow Slippy - Underworld