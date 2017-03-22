T2 Trainspotting sets and props up for charity auction

It’s a unique opportunity to own a part of one of the biggest films ever produced in Scotland.

More than 300 props from T2 Trainspotting will be auctioned off on Saturday to raise money for two charities with close links to the blockbuster production.

The horseshoe bar from Sick Boy's pub, the Port Sunshine, is among the larger items up for auction. Picture: John Devlin/TSPL

Items going under the hammer range from the iconic railway engine wallpaper in Renton’s bedroom to the interior of Sick Boy’s pub, the Port Sunshine.

There’s also a variety of Hibernian memorabilia belonging to the characters, including a picture of George Best during his spell at Easter Road, and a souvenir poster issued by the Evening News to commemorate the club’s 1972 League Cup triumph.

Everything in the auction was featured in the long-awaited sequel to Trainspotting. The film, directed by Danny Boyle, was released in January to critical acclaim and reunited the stars of the original film such as Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle.

Proceeds from the event at Mulberry Bank Auctions in Glasgow will be split between The Junction, a Leith-based charity which works with vulnerable young people, and Calton Athletic, a Glasgow-based organisation which supports the recovery of drug addicts.

Several Hibs match tickets are among the smaller items up for sale. Picture: John Devlin/TSPL

None of the items have a reserve price - meaning lucky fans could snap up a piece of cinematic history for just a few pounds.

“We’ve had interest from around the world,” said Kirsty Harris, director of Mulberry Bank Auctions, based at Hillington industrial estate in the south-west of the city. “All the items can be viewed and bid for online.

“To my knowledge, there has never been an auction like this in Scotland before. It’s very exciting.

“You might get the odd item from a film that comes up at auction - but not a full range like this, including complete sets.”

Irvine Welsh, the author whose works inspired the film, said: “The Trainspotting films have embedded themselves as integral to modern Scottish culture and UK cinematic history.

“This memorabilia sale gives people the chance to literally own part of those iconic movies, while helping out great charities that provide assistance and empowerment to the young, vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

“Get a piece of this action.”

Welsh is patron of The Junction, the Leith-based organisation which will benefit from the sale.

Founder Sam Anderson said it was a huge gesture of support.

“Irvine is very supportive of us and Leith in general,” she said. “We work with a lot of young people who are the children of the Trainspotting generation.”

Davie Main, director of Calton Athletic, was an extra in both Trainspotting films. His charity helps individuals to overcome their drug addictions via mentoring and outdoor activities.

“The makers of Trainspotting have kept in touch with us over the last 20 years,” he said. “Their support has helped save hundreds of lives.

“We heard shortly after the T2 premiere there would be an auction of the props, and we were asked if we would like to share the proceeds with The Junction.

“It’s an invaluable gift for us. We don’t have self-generated funds, we don’t get government funding. We rely on support from businesses and incredible gestures like this.”