Scots star brings EIFF to a close with Morrissey biopic

ONE of Scotland’s rising movie stars has brought the curtain down on the Edinburgh International Film Festival - with his depiction of iconic singer-songwriter Morrissey.

Borders-born Jack Lowden and Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay were on the red carpet at the Festival Theatre for the world premiere of “England Is Mine.”

The film depicts the early life of Steven Patrick Morrissey in 1970s Manchester before he went on to form the seminal 1980s band The Smiths.

Due to be released in August, England is Mine follows Morrissey’s struggles to pursue a dream of success in the music business while he works in tax office - until he meets artist, Linder Sterling.

The film, which culminates in the singer’s pivotal meeting with Johnny Marr, is said to chart Morrissey’s “triumph over struggles with childhood alienation to go on to become the cult star that he is today.”

Speaking on the red carpet, Lowden said he immersed himself in the music of Morrissey and The Smiths after getting the part.

He added: “I felt it was really important to do that as his music reveals a lot about himself and what he thinks. He really got into Oscar Wilde and realised he could say profound things in very simple ways.

“I really want to see him live. It’s very rare to get to make a film about a legend like that that is still around. I’d love to see him perform.

“As an actor if you’re fortunate enough as an actor to get into a position like this you try to see what you can get away with, and what you can and can’t do.

“I think his fans will learn a lot about him that they don’t know. It’s really a film about hesitation and what you always thought you might want to do and never done it. It should spur people on to do what they have always dreamt of doing.

“I’d love to meet him. I just find him such he is incredibly enigmatic and beautiful. I listened to a lot of music he listened to, watched a lot of films he liked. There isn’t a lot of footage of him before he was in The Smiths.

Born in Oxton, near Lauder, Lowden first found fame starring in an Irn-Bru advert sending up Disney’s High School Musical while he was studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow.

He was in the National Theatre of Scotland’s award-winning production of Black Watch, played Olympic hero Eric Liddell in a stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire, and was one of the main characters in the 2017 BBC mini-series War and Peace.

Lowden was one of the stars of last year’ EIFF curtain-raiser, golfing drama Tommy’s Honour, which by coincidence will arrive in cinemas this week. His biggest film role to date will see him star alongside Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan’s Second World War epic Dunkirk, which is released later this month.

Richard E Grant, Ewen Bremner, Kevin Bacon, Stanley Tucci, Danny Huston and Sheila Hancock have been among the stars appearing at this year’s event. The EIFF dates back to 1947, the same year as both the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe.