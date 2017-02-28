RSNO to perform Indiana Jones score at Edinburgh film festival

Scotland’s flagship classical orchestra will provide a live soundtrack to the first Indiana Jones adventure at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra will be performing John Williams’ iconic score for Raiders of the Lost Art at the Usher Hall while Harrison Ford’s debut as the fearless archaeologist plays on the big screen.

The event on 24 June will herald the start of a three-year partnership between the RSNO and the film festival, which will see jointly organised events staged throughout the year for the first time.

The relationship has been forged after the RSNO performed a live score at gala screenings of Back to the Future and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in recent years.

The screening of the classic Steven Spielberg adventure, which was the highest-grossing film released in 1981, is expected to be a higlight of the festival’s 70th anniversary programme, which will run from 21 June to 2 July.

Mark Adams, the festival’s artistic director, said: “We’re delighted to continue and build on our relationship with the RSNO for this wonderful film and music collaboration.

“Indiana Jones is undoubtedly one of cinema’s greatest heroes and it will be exciting to see this wonderful, rollercoaster adventure up on the big screen accompanied by the RSNO’s orchestra.”

Dr Krishna Thiagarajan, chief executive of the RSNO, said: “It makes absolute sense for us to continue and strengthen our association with the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

“From the phenomenal success of our first EIFF performance two years ago with Back to the Future we knew we were on to something special.

“The RSNO has pedigree in the field of music for films, recording and performing numerous soundtracks over the years, and to lend our expertise to one of the world’s notable celebrations of contemporary and classic cinema whilst broadening the audience for live orchestral music presents a most complementary cultural partnership.”

Tickets for the Raiders of the Lost Ark screening go on sale on Thursday at 10am.