Love Actually ‘set for TV sequel’

Love Actually, the popular Christmas film, is to get a television sequel of sorts, it has announced.

The BBC and Comic Relief, co-founded by director Richard Curtis, announced on Wednesday that a new short film will offer a look at where the characters are now - 14 years after the film was released.

Hugh Grant, left, and Martine McCutcheon are set to reprise their roles as Prime Minister David, and Natalie. Picture: Contributed

Curtis, who was also involved in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Bridget Jones’ Diary as a writer, said he would ‘never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually,’ but added: “I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to.

“Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question - or is it so obviously Liam [Neeson]?”

Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley and Martine McCutcheon will all appear while Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson and Neeson are set to feature as well.

Curtis added: “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are able to take part - and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating the characters 14 years later.

“We hope to make something that’ll be fun - very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day - and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

The short film will be shown as part of the Red Nose Day television show on March 24 in the UK, and again as part of the American equivalent on May 25.