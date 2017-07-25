James Bond to return to screens in November 2019

James Bond will return to screens in November 2019 for the 25th official film of the franchise, however the identify of who will play 007 has not been confirmed.

Still without a name and lead, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced the movie will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have scripted the last six editions, while Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will return as producers.

The film’s official Twitter account shared: “James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.”

Daniel Craig has played Bond for the last four films and speculation surrounds whether he will return for a fith time. If he does he will become the second oldest actor to perform the role, turning 51 by the time the movie is released. He would take over from Pierce Bronsan, while being six years younger than Roger Moore who starred in A View to a Kill in 1985.

Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston have all been linked to the role, although the New York Times have reported that Craig’s return is a “done deal”.

The 2012 hit Skyfall and Spectre, released three years later, are Britain’s second and third highest grossing movies respectively in cinematic history in Britain.