Five films to see at Glasgow Film Festival

The 2017 Glasgow Film Festival runs from 15-27 February. Scotsman critic Alistair Harkness picks his highlights

Elle

Described by Paul Verhoeven himself as “amoral”, the director’s latest stars Isabelle Huppert as the no-nonsense CEO of a videogame company who becomes embroiled in a game of cat-and-mouse with her rapist. Love or hate Verhoeven, there’s no denying the brilliance of Huppert’s Oscar-nominated performance.

18-19 February

Patriots Day

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing gets the rigorous action docu-drama treatment, courtesy of Deepwater Horizon director Peter Berg and Berg-regular Mark Wahlberg, above. Expect taut action – and lots of dropped consonants.

20-21 February

Graduation

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) returns with this horribly compelling family drama about the virus-like spread of corruption in modern day Europe.

23-24 February

My Life as a Courgette

One of this year’s Oscar nominees for best animated feature, this French stop-motion family film – about a troubled orphan who finds kinship with his fellow misfits – was adapted by Girlhood writer/director Céline Sciamma, so expect its moments of uplift to come tinged with a tender, melancholic, more truthful edge.

17 -18 February

Kuso

The word ‘kuso’ is an all-purpose Japanese swearword – like ‘shit’. For Flying Lotus – aka musician Steven Ellison – it’s an appropriate-sounding title for his fecal-matter-obsessed vision of America in meltdown. Fresh from Sundance, where it caused mass walkouts, this might be your one chance to see the “grossest movie ever made”. n

24 February

