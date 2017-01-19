Film review: T2 Trainspotting

A sequel was never going to live up to the hedonistic original, writes Alistair Harkness

T2 Trainspotting | Rating: ***

Directed by: Danny Boyle

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Ewen Bremner, Kelly Macdonald

It’s easy to both under- and -overestimate the importance of the original Trainspotting.

Its stars all went on to healthy careers in movies and television; director Danny Boyle went on to win an Oscar and oversee the opening of the London Olympics, and the film itself – its dark wit, crazed energy and hallucinogenic flourishes (inspired by Irvine Welsh’s subsequent short story collection The Acid House) – caught the hedonistic mood of the mid-1990s so perfectly it became one of the most successful independent Brit movies of all time.

Its impact on British and Scottish cinema has often been compared to punk for that very reason, but Trainspotting was more of an anomaly than the start of a movement.

A year or so later, British cinema found a more easily copied formula for success in The Full Monty and the film’s edginess gave rise not to riskier mainstream cinema, but to Guy Ritchie, whose flashy Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels rode the irksome Cool Britannia wave into the ground.

Even in Scotland, it failed to wipe out the tartan clichés. Last year’s creaky Edinburgh International Film Festival opened with a movie about the birth of professional golf and closed with a rubbish remake of Whisky Galore at the very moment Boyle and co were shooting the sequel in the city. T2 couldn’t come soon enough.

Or could it?

The best that can be said about the new film – which reunites Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner – is that it hasn’t completely tarnished the original.

Fears of a nostalgic cash-grab were prevalent after the trailer and, according to Boyle – who introduced this first screening – during the making of the film as well (“This isn’t going to be shite is it Danny?” his cast kept asking him). But Boyle and screenwriter John Hodge have played around with the idea of nostalgia in some interesting ways, using the loose framework of Welsh’s own follow-up novel, Porno, to craft a story about friendship and regret and the passage of time.

A real-time sequel set 20 years later, it certainly shows flashes of brilliance as it deploys inventive flashbacks to the original to reinforce the shock of time’s passage: the way memories linger in the streets you run, the buildings you pass, the people you see.

Still, that poignancy can feel a little forced too, particularly when characters – usually the underwritten women – ask Renton or Sick Boy or Spud to clarify something about their lives (one scene designed to give McGregor the chance to update his “Choose Life” monologue is utterly terrible).

They over-egg it too with a late plot development for Spud that allows them to start drawing directly from Welsh’s original text and a shoehorned-in cameo for Kelly MacDonald also goes nowhere.

Other nods, though – like the two-second blast of Iggy Pop’s Lust for Life near the start – have the desired effect of jolting the film to life, and when some of the characters finally confront each other, the effect can be electric. But Boyle’s frenetic, collage-like directing style, particularly as he re-introduces us to the characters amid a torrent of coke, vomit and violence also gives the film a trying-too-hard feel.

It in the end it’s alright, but that’s the problem with nostalgia, it’s never going to be as good as it was.