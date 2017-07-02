Ewan McGregor’s T2 Trainspotting jewellery sells for £1500

Jewellery worn by Ewan McGregor in the Trainspotting sequel have sold for £1500 on auction site eBay.

A weddng ring and a wristwatch, worn by McGregor’s character Renton, were put up on the site with an asking price of £1500.

McGregor pictured with the wedding ring on his finger in a scene from the film. Picture: Contributed

The timepiece, made by MWC Watches - who supply the military, airlines and police forces with watches - has a black leather strap and black face, with luminous hands and numbers, and retails for around £145.

The ring is a simple silver wedding band which can be seen on McGregor’s hand as he portrays Renton in T2 Trainspotting.

The jewellery comes with a certificate of authentication.

Renton can be seen wearing the watch in the film’s main advertising photos, while a scene from the film itself shows McGregor’s character wearing the ring.

Numerous props from the film, reported to have raked in more than £32 million in the cinemas, have been put up for auction on eBay.

Other items include a metal hospital locker for £100; a vintage coffee table with an asking price of £600, and two wall prints from Diane’s office at £270 each.