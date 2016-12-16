David Tennant cast as Scrooge McDuck in new Ducktales remake

Scottish actor David Tennant has landed a role in Disney’s new version of the 1980s animated series DuckTales.

Disney said yesterday that the actor from Bathgate, West Lothian, would be the voice of Scrooge McDuck, the wealthy great-uncle of Huey, Dewey and Louie.

Tennant is best known for playing the title role in the “Doctor Who” series for five years.

The trio of mischievous duck nephews will be voiced by Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan.

Other cast members include Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs Beakley and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack.

The actors offer their renditions of the original “DuckTales” theme in a video. The original “DuckTales” aired from 1987 until 1990.

The new series will debut next summer on Disney XD channels worldwide, with Donald Duck’s role yet to be filled.

Tennant is known for screen roles such as Alec Hardy in Broadchurch, Giacomo Casanova in the TV serial Casanova, Kilgrave in Jessica Jones and Barty Crouch Junior in the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

He has also worked as a voice actor and in theatre, with performances including a critically acclaimed stage production of Hamlet.