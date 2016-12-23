Carrie Fisher, Star Wars actress, ‘in intensive care’

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is being treated in a hospital intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Her brother Todd Fisher said his sister is receiving excellent care but that he could not classify her condition.

He had earlier said that she had been stabilised and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Todd Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital.

United Airlines said a passenger on flight 935 was ‘unresponsive’.

A spokeswoman for police at LAX airport said: “Los Angeles police responded at 12.15pm to Terminal 7 regarding a female victim who went into cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) was already performing CPR on the victim and the victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.”

It was reported that Fisher was given CPR by passengers on board before the plane landed at LAX, where paramedics tried to resuscitate her for 15 minutes before finding a pulse.

Fisher’s co-stars and celebrity friends sent messages of support upon hearing the news.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside Fisher, said: “As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse ... sending all our love to Carrie Fisher.”

Fisher has been on tour promoting her memoirs titled The Princess Diarist.

She returned to the role of Princess Leia to star in 2015’s Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and is set to reprise it for Star Wars VIII which is scheduled for release in December 2017.

The actress was born in Beverly Hills, California, to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, who also found fame hosting his own television show.

She made her acting debut in 1975 in Shampoo, starring alongside household names such as Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn.