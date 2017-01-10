BAFTAs: Andrew Garfield and Emily Blunt nominated

British stars Andrew Garfield and Emily Blunt have been nominated for best acting awards at the Baftas.

Garfield is in the running for Hacksaw Ridge, while Blunt has a nod for The Girl On The Train.

Blunt will go head-to-head against Meryl Streep for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, Amy Adams (Arrival), Emma Stone (La La Land), and Natalie Portman (Jackie).

Garfield will compete against Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals), Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).

I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach’s gritty drama about the British welfare system, will compete with glittery Hollywood musical La La Land for best film, alongside American coming-of-age story Moonlight, sci-fi movie Arrival and melancholy drama Manchester By The Sea.

Skyfall star Naomie Harris has scored a nomination for best supporting actress for her role as a crack addict in Moonlight, alongside I, Daniel Blake’s Hayley Squires, Manchester By The Sea’s Michelle Williams, Lion star Nicole Kidman and Viola Davis for Fences.

BAFTA NOMINATIONS IN FULL:

Best film:

Arrival - Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, Daniel Blake - Rebecca O’Brien

La La Land - Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Manchester By The Sea - Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

Moonlight - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

Outstanding British Film:

American Honey - Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

Denial - Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

Notes On Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

Under The Shadow - Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

Director:

Arrival - Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

Leading Actor:

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress:

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Supporting Actor:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Supporting Actress:

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis - Fences

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:

The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language:

Dheepan - Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta - Pedro Almodovar

Mustang - Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert

Son Of Saul - Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski