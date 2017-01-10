BAFTAs: Andrew Garfield and Emily Blunt nominated

British stars Andrew Garfield and Emily Blunt have been nominated for best acting awards at the Baftas.
Garfield is in the running for Hacksaw Ridge, while Blunt has a nod for The Girl On The Train.
Blunt will go head-to-head against Meryl Streep for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, Amy Adams (Arrival), Emma Stone (La La Land), and Natalie Portman (Jackie).
Garfield will compete against Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals), Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach’s gritty drama about the British welfare system, will compete with glittery Hollywood musical La La Land for best film, alongside American coming-of-age story Moonlight, sci-fi movie Arrival and melancholy drama Manchester By The Sea.
Skyfall star Naomie Harris has scored a nomination for best supporting actress for her role as a crack addict in Moonlight, alongside I, Daniel Blake’s Hayley Squires, Manchester By The Sea’s Michelle Williams, Lion star Nicole Kidman and Viola Davis for Fences.
BAFTA NOMINATIONS IN FULL:
Best film:
Arrival - Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder
I, Daniel Blake - Rebecca O’Brien
La La Land - Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Manchester By The Sea - Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh
Moonlight - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
Outstanding British Film:
American Honey - Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
Denial - Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
Notes On Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
Under The Shadow - Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
Director:
Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
Leading Actor:
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress:
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Supporting Actor:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Supporting Actress:
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:
The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language:
Dheepan - Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta - Pedro Almodovar
Mustang - Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert
Son Of Saul - Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski